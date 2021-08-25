70% textbooks ready, says Karnataka's department of public instruction

Just a day after the Karnataka High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the state government’s submission that the textbooks would be supplied in a phased manner by September-end, the Department of Public Instruction said that the textbooks will reach all the schools by September 15.

In a statement released to the media, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “About 70% of printing has been completed and all the printed textbooks will reach the schools by next week. By September 15 we are aiming to supply textbooks to all schools.”

The minister added “The contents were uploaded for the benefit of students during the online mode of teaching and a majority of students and parents have downloaded the textbooks online.”

The minister has also mentioned that the headmasters of the schools have been told to distribute the textbooks among the students.

As per the data provided by the department, the total number of textbooks required are 5,34,76,336, of which 3,78,73,594 textbooks have already been printed and 2,92,73,822 textbooks have reached the schools.