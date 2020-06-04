76 contacts of five Covid patients test positive in Raichur

Raichur district continued to report a flurry of Covid-19 cases. Of the 88 fresh infections reported on Thursday, a total of 76 cases are the contacts of the five previously diagnosed patients. This includes three police constables attached to Raichur West police station.

All three cops were deputed to the institutional quarantine centre at the hostel of University of Agricultural Sciences. On Wednesday, a constable from Devadurg had tested positive for Covid-19

Patient 2612 has emerged as a super spreader. As many as 30 contacts of P-2612 have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Further, 17 primary and secondary contacts of Patient 2608 have contracted the virus. Likewise, 14 contacts of Patient 2939 and nine of 2641 have tested positive for Covid-19. Six people, including four in the age-group of 12 to 18 years, are said to have contracted the virus from Patient 2936.

Of the remaining 11 fresh cases, eight are Maharashtra returnees while one has travel history to Telangana. While a 60-year-old man is presented with the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARI), contact tracing for a 35-year-old woman is underway.

With this, the district’s total case count has shot up to 356. Of which, 318 are undergoing treatment at OPEC Hospital. The explosion of cases has led to an acute shortage of beds in the hospital. The district administration is planning to add more beds to the lone designated Covid-19 hospital in the district.

More cases are likely to surface in the district as 1,456 people are still under institutional quarantine.

Udupi records 92 fresh cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra returnees continue to haunt Udupi district. The coastal district saw a whopping 92 cases in the last 24 hours (ending 5 pm on Thursday).

With this, Udupi district’s tally went past 500 mark (564 cases to be precise). As many as 62 people, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, are in the age group of 25 to 45 years.

Five patients with symptoms have been shifted to TMA Pai Hospital while the remaining are admitted in government hospitals, according to Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha.

Mandya district brings cheer amid the Covid-19 gloom. On Thursday, as many as 52 patients walked out of the designated Covid hospital, after recovery. The district, as on June 4, has 184 active cases.

Belagavi, Davangere and Hassan recorded cases in the two-figure mark. Hassan saw 15 new infections while Belagavi and Davangere registered 12 and 13 cases.