8 killed in bus accident in Tumkur, Karnataka

At least 20 are critically injured

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 19 2022, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 11:14 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANInews

At least eight persons diad and more than 20 have been critically injured, including students, as a bus overturned near Pavagada in Karnataka's Tumkur districtm, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited.

Karnataka
Accident
Tumkur

