95% of Covid-19 cases require no treatment in second wave, says Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Allaying fears on the severity of Covid-19 infections in the second wave, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that 95% of the people who test positive for the virus did not require any treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said that many people think that they should be admitted to the hospital as soon as they test positive. Patients with mild and moderate symptoms can be treated at temporary facilities such as hotels where doctors will monitor their conditions, he said.

"In the second wave, 95% of the people who test positive do not require treatment or hospital admission. Only 5% people require it," he said, noting that there was "unnecessary anxiety" among people.

"I request only those with severe symptoms of the disease to get admitted to the hospital. (If you are admitted) without any symptoms, you will be affecting those who need beds," he said.

Sudhakar said that due to anxiety, a patient who had tested positive feared that Covid-19 was more serious than cancer and committed suicide three days ago.

The minister said that there was no shortage medicine and the state was well-equipped to deal with the cases.

"We have 30,000 vials of Remdesivir in stock. We have invited tenders for 80,000 vials, which will be finalised in a day or two. The government will supply the medicine to private hospitals," he said.

While government medical colleges of the state have oxygen units to treat patients, it will be set up in district government hospitals too. Tenders are being invited, he said.

State government has requested the Centre to supply 5,000 oxygen cylinders. Industries Department will also assist in procuring jumbo oxygen cylinders like last year, Sudhakar said.

In order to tide over the crisis of frontline workers at hospitals, direct recruitment will be done for the personnel with a six months contract, he said.

The number of helplines to assist those testing positive will also be scaled up. Those with medical backgrounds will be hired for efficient counselling of patients, he added.

No shortage of Remdesivir, says CMO

The Chief Minister's Office said Friday that the government was "examining" the request made by private hospitals to supply Remdesivir, while stressing that there was no shortage of the injectible drug used for Covid-19 treatment.

"Government has placed orders for purchasing 70,000 doses of Remdesivir and 20,000 are being supplied today. Government has stock of 30,000. There is no shortage," the CMO said.