98 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 89 in Bengaluru

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 02:24 ist

The state reported 98 new Covid cases on Monday. 

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin, the Bengaluru Urban district reported 89 of the 98 new Covid cases. With this, the total number of the Covid cases has touched 39,49,773. 

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.83%. With zero deaths, the state’s Covid toll remains at 40,063. Another 149 patients were discharged on the day taking the total recoveries to 39,07,828. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,840. 

 

Karnataka News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

