ACB conduct raids on nine Karnataka government officials over disproportionate assets

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on nine alleged corrupt government officials in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Bidar, Kolar, Ballari, Mandya, Vijayapura and other places on the charges of possession of disproportionate assets in the early hours on Thursday.

The ACB officials are tightlipped on the names of the officials and the seizures made during the raids conducted. According to sources, the raids were conducted simultaneously in more than 35 places, including the homes, offices and relatives' properties related to the officials.

The raids were conducted on an officer working in Urban Development Department, office of district commissioner, Mangaluru, two engineers of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) in Udupi, an officer in Malur Town Planning Authority, an officer of junior engineer rank in Bidar, an officer of Forest Department in Mandya, an engineer in Hescom in Vijayapura, an electrical engineer in Ballari and motor vehicle inspector in Koramangala Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The officials are said to be verifying the documents found during raids with all the nine officers. The seized valuables are worth in crores, including gold jewellery, immovable properties including land and homes, vehicles and others. Some officers have properties in Bengaluru and other districts.