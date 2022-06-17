ACB raids government officials across Karnataka

Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths began conducting raids in 21 government offices and residences across the state, two of which are in Bengaluru in the wee hours on Friday. Raids are being conducted in 80 locations in the state.

The raids were launched in connection with amassing wealth that is disproportionate to the income of the officials. A team of 300 officers from ACB are on the job. They will scan all documents and sources say the search is rather extensive. Offives and residences of officers in the rank of superintendent engineer, assistant engineer and police inspector were raided.

In Bengaluru, the officers are conducting raids in 10 locations in connection with two officers-- residence of Janardhanam, retired registrar of evaluation in Bengaluru North University and Siddappa T, Deputy chief electrical officer.

In Belagavi, raids were carried out at the premises Public Works Department (PWD) Superintendent Engineer B Y Pawar over allegations of disproportionate assets. Besides Pawar's residence at Jakkeri Honda and his offices in Belagavi and at Nippani, the ACB also conducted raids at a textile park at Borgaon in Chikkodi taluk where Pawar allegedly owns a factory. ACB officials are verifying the documents and assets of Pawar and his known sources of income.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the ACB conducted raids the office and houses of an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) attached to irrigation department in Hassan. The officials have launched raid against H E Ramakrishna. They are conducting raids at his office, house and his brother's house in Hassan.

Three teams consisting five members each are collecting documents, an official told DH.

Raid were also conducted on the houses of three officials at Ajjampura in Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Ponnampet in Kodagu on the charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to the known source of income.

The ACB personnel raided the house and office of second division assistant of Ajjampura TMC B G Thimmaiah. The officials are verifying documents and others at Ajjampura TMC office, houses in Kadur and Basur.

Officials are also verifying documents in the house of Harish, assistant engineer of minor irrigation department in Udupi. They raided the house of Harish at Korangrapadi in Udupi.

The ACB sleuths raided five places belonging to rural development and Panchayat Raj, Ponnampet junior engineer Obayya.

The raid was carried out in the offices at Ponnampet, Hunsur, two farm houses and his brother's house at Kukkarahalli in Mysuru. The available documents on gold ornaments are being verified. Kodagu ACB DySP Rajendra said that the verification of documents are in progress.