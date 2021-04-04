Active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka up by six times in last two months: Sudhakar

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said active Covid-19 cases in the state have increased by nearly six times in the last two months.

He said ten districts in the country account for 50% of the total active cases. In this, Bengaluru Urban is also one. Five states account for 77% of the total active cases among which Karnataka is also one, he added.

His statement came on a day when Karnataka continued to report more than 4,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. The state reported 4,373 cases and 19 deaths. The bulk of this came from Bengaluru, yet again, which reported 3,002 cases and six deaths.

Former HoD of Neurovirology at NIMHANS Dr V Ravi, also a State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee member and nodal officer for genetic confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka, on Saturday appealed to citizens: "Last year during the first wave, the number of cases that we reached in six to eight weeks, we have already reached this year in four weeks. This should tell you how widely the second wave is spreading."

"Don't think of the restrictions that the government has imposed as an obstruction. This is for your good. The data we have received points to the fact that the infection is spreading faster in public spaces. This is the reason the government has imposed these restrictions," he said.

"The government has opened up vaccination for everyone aged 45 years and above. Our safety is our responsibility. Get vaccinated," he added.

Positivity rate

The positivity rate for the day remained at 3.53% and the case fatality rate 0.43%. With 1,959 discharges the number of recoveries reached 9,61,359. The number of active cases has breached 36,000-mark with the state having 36,614 active carriers of the virus. The death toll has now breached 12,610 and the total positive cases 10,10,602.

Those admitted in the ICU are 327 with 157 in Bengaluru.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, deaths were reported from Mysuru (six), Hassan (three), Kalaburagi (one), Mandya (two), and Tumakuru (one). As many as 1,23,830 samples were tested on Saturday taking the cumulative to 2,17,69,721. Till 3.30 pm on Saturday, 81,155 were vaccinated taking the total number of vaccinated to 41,73,573.