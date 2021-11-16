Activists cry foul over govt's choice for post of KSPCB chief

The appointment of a person associated with mining consultancy as the new chairman of the KSPCB has shocked activists who point out that the state government’s move goes against the fight for transparency and violates the directions of the High Court.

On Monday, the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department issued an order appointing Shanth Avverahalli Thimmaiah as the chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Activists were quick to note that the government has failed yet again to follow the directions of the court.

Officials said that till recently, Shanth Thimmaiah was the managing director of Metamorphosis Project Consultants Private Limited. A chemical engineer by qualification, he is said to have studied at NITK, Surathkal. Among the things that the company had taken up was geology and mining plans.

While Thimmaiah quit the post in the company before applying for the position of chairperson, activists said the government had missed a chance to follow the high court’s order.

Activists said, in February 2021, the high court had noted that merely possessing educational qualifications was not enough.

A person, to be qualified to chair the Board, should have either an experience in areas relating to environmental protection or should be a part of the administration in a government department or university or an institute dealing with environmental issues.

It further told the government that even if it had given a public notice for appointing the chairman and completed the selection process, it would be appropriate to conduct the process afresh, to avoid controversy.

Ramprasad of Friends of Lakes said the appointment was in clear violation of the court’s direction.

“We have seen yet another instance where the government has embarrassed itself. The conditional approval from the court could have been utilised to set a benchmark,” he said.

Leo Saldanha of Environment Support Group said that at a time climate change was affecting everyday life of people, one looks to the KSPCB for right action.

“This includes the willingness to say no to environmentally disastrous projects and chase down those that don’t comply with environmental norms. The clarity for such action comes from the top - the chairman of the Board. The chief minister has chosen a person known to be a consultant to the mining sector for the post of the board’s chairman, indicating that his government cares two hoots for public welfare and the environment. This will go down in Karnataka’s history as the worst appointment of a chairman for this critical environmental regulatory agency,” he said.

Shanth Thimmiah said he could not react on the phone, when DH contacted him.

