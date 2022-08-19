Adequate security for Siddaramaiah: Jnanendra

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2022, 03:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 03:29 ist
Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said he has asked the Director General of Police to provide adequate security to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the incident of throwing eggs at him at Madikeri.

"I am aware of the incident. Instructions have been given to provide adequate security to Siddaramaiah," he told reporters here.

He also said there is no law and order breakdown in the state.

When Siddaramaiah arrived at Madikeri to participate in a Congress event, it was alleged that BJP workers threw eggs at his car.

