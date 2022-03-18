After Gujarat, Karnataka mulls introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in state schools

The Karnataka government is considering introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in all the schools across the state similar to that in Gujarat.

Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh told media persons on Friday in Bengaluru that the 'Bhagavad Gita' will be made mandatory for state-syllabus schools provided the government approves the idea.

Also Read — Bhagavad Gita to be part of school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 in Gujarat

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "I will discuss this subject with the Chief Minister, State Committee on Text Books and Academicians."

However, the minister clarified that the idea is in its nascent stage and this will certainly not be introduced during the 2022-23 academic year.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: