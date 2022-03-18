After Gujarat, Karnataka mulls introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in state schools

The Karnataka government is considering introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in all the schools across the state similar to that in Gujarat.
Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh told media persons on Friday in Bengaluru that the 'Bhagavad Gita' will be made mandatory for state-syllabus schools provided the government approves the idea.
Also Read — Bhagavad Gita to be part of school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 in Gujarat
Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "I will discuss this subject with the Chief Minister, State Committee on Text Books and Academicians."
However, the minister clarified that the idea is in its nascent stage and this will certainly not be introduced during the 2022-23 academic year.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi
Destinations to explore for a fun Holi weekend
Oscar spotlight on India's rural women journalists
Playing with scorpions and other unsual Holi traditions
36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert
DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'