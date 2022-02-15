Karnataka students show up in hijab despite HC order, sent back

Notwithstanding the Karnataka High Court’s interim order, several students, and even teachers, showed up to school on Monday with a headscarf or burqa, only to be asked to remove them.

In an interim order last week, the high court had restrained students from wearing clothes indicating religious identity. High schools that resumed classes after a gap of five days sought to enforce this and refused entry to students and teachers who did not comply.

Videos of incidents where teachers and students were seen removing those attire outside school gates went viral, inviting criticism on social media for “humiliating” girls by making them take off their attire in public view.

In Shivamogga city, 13 SSLC students of a government high school boycotted the preparatory exams as the school did not allow them to write the exam without removing the hijab. The students said they would wait for the final high court order. “Officials tried convincing them, but the students returned with their parents. I appeal to them, exams are more important. Come to school like you used to before (without hijab),” Shivamogga in-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda said.

In Kodagu, 31 students of Karnataka Public School, Nelyahudikeri, returned home after being denied entry for wearing hijab. In a similar incident in Aldur, Chikkamagaluru, two students wearing hijab returned home while in Hiriyur, Chitradurga, a few students who refused to remove hijab were also sent back.

A video clip from Mandya showed a heated debate between parents and teachers of Rotary School. A teacher was seen stationed near the school gate refusing entry to students and even teachers unless they removed their hijab and burqa. Even though the parents and students said they would remove it once inside the classes, the teacher refused to allow the students until the headscarf was removed.

Schools reopened amid tight police bandobast in some other regions. In Hosapete (Vijayanagar district), police were deployed at schools.

At many places, students conceded to the schools’ demands and removed hijab. In Kalaburagi, students of Government Urdu School removed their hijab after the teachers convinced them. Similarly in Belagavi, some students were convinced to remove the headscarf.

