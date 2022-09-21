After 'PayCM' jibe, Karnataka BJP asks Cong to create QR code to fund Yatra

After posters with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photo and 'PayCM' signs were seen across Bengaluru, the saffron party hit back at the Congress asking them to post a QR code with Rahul Gandhi's photo to "beg" for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The jibe from the saffron party was in reference to some Congress workers threatening a vegetable seller in Kollam a few days ago over donations for the party.
"A case of Congress workers robbing a vegetable seller in Kerala's Kollam for the Bharat Jodo Yatra came to light. Congressmen, can't you post Rahul Gandhi's photo, create a QR code and beg for the yatra?," the Karnataka BJP tweeted.
Last week, a group of Congress activists threatening a local vegetable vendor over donation in the name of the footmarch brought embarrassment to the party, following which three workers were suspended. The action came after a video in which the activists were seen purportedly threatening the vendor and creating a ruckus at the shop went viral on social media platforms.
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said the three party workers, involved in an "unacceptable incident", have been suspended with immediate effect. "They do not represent our ideology and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crowdfunding small donations voluntarily unlike others who get corporate donations," he tweeted.
On Wednesday, posters targeting Bommai with a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ were spotted in Bengaluru. A plausible handiwork of the Congress, scanning the QR code took users to the ‘40 per cent Sarkar’ website launched by the Congress recently.
