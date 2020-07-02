After PM, BSY calls Kamegowda; assures fund for lake development

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the contribution of Malavalli farmer Dasanadoddi Kamegowda in his 66th 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa called the farmer, on Thursday morning.

The Chief Minister enquired about the well being of the 84-year-old farmer, who has been constructing ponds and check dams working tirelessly in conserving rainwater so that there is no shortage during the summer.

Expressing happiness over his feat spending lakhs of rupees for conserving water, the Chief Minister asked the farmer about his needs. Kamegowda requested him more funds to develop the lakes and ponds, a house for his family, and a job for his son in the Forest department.

Responding to this, the CM assured Rs 25 lakh fund for the development of lakes, the government would take the responsibility of constructing a house and a job for his son in the Forest department.

It may be mentioned that Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekawat had called him to appreciate his works and had assured to speak about his needs to the Karnataka Chief Minister.