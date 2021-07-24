After PU results, colleges have task cut out for them to decide cut-offs

After PU results, colleges struggle to decide cut-offs

Following an increase in the number of students being eligible to get admission to higher education courses, the students and parents are trying to finalise the seats

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jul 24 2021, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 04:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Colleges offering undergraduate courses in the state started getting queries from students and parents on Wednesday, a day after the announcement of the II PU results. 

Following an increase in the number of students being eligible to get admission to higher education courses, the students and parents are trying to finalise the seats. 

High application fee

According to parents and students who dialled colleges on Wednesday, some of the institutions in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru have increased the application fee.

The application fee fixed by the department of collegiate education was Rs 21 for last year. 

Some colleges have even completed admissions for a few of the courses which are in high demand, like commerce and computer-based courses.

Several students securing equal marks has become a headache for college managements to announce cut offs."

"More than 2,000 students secured 600 out of 600 and we are still thinking how to decide the cut-offs," said the representative of a private unaided college in Bengaluru.

There are over 430 government degree colleges and 375 private degree colleges in the state.

Karnataka
PUC results
Colleges

