AIISH to resume its clinical services from today

Mysuru, DHNS: The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) will resume its clinical OPD services from Monday (May 18). The services were suspended for the public from March 25 due to nationwide lockdown.

The institute had come out with online assistance for any type of therapy or educational assistance. Sudden disruptions in receiving clinical services for persons with special needs had an impact on the families and the individuals themselves. Since April 27, AIISH had been helping the caretakers through its WhatsApp groups and various other

online services.

People also made use of Tele-Center for Persons with Communication Disorders (TCPD) which was established in the year 2009. The Center provides services through distance mode on various platforms such as video-conferencing, e-mode, tele-mode etc.

Through video conference, the experts managed to provide services including therapy to more than 150 people with more than 700

sessions.

Those willing to avail of free tele-assessment and tele-therapy services can contact 9986980236 or 9902122165. E mail ID – aiishtelecenter@gmail.com, a press release said.