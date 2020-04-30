All 11 Covid-19 patients in Uttara Kannada district recover

All 11 people in the district, who suffered from Covid-19, have now completely recovered with the 11th patient being discharged from the Indian Naval Hospital Ship Patanjali here.

The second report of throat swabs of the 11th patient turned out to be negative. The district reported the last Covid-19 case on March 14. There are no fresh cases since then.

All 11 Covid-19 victims are members of a family from Bhatkal and they had returned from Dubai. The pregnant wife of the man, discharged on Thursday, was treated at a hospital in Udupi.

According to deputy commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar, district in-charge minister would soon announce relaxation of lock down guidelines as there were no fresh cases of Covid-19