All Covid patients in Karnataka to be tested for black fungus

To curb the rapid growth of black fungus infections, the government is set to revise the policy for discharging Covid-19 patients by which all patients will be checked for fungus infection before discharge with a follow-up tele-consultation a week later.

A new discharge policy and post-Covid precautions for patients who have recovered from Covid-19 infection will soon be formulated, announced Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Wednesday.

Sudhakar held a meeting with a 14-member committee constituted for containment of the infection.

It has been found that administering steroids in the first week of treatment of Covid-19 is one of the main causes of black fungus infection.

“We need to avoid this and steroids should be administered only from second week. There are about 95 cases of black fungus being treated at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) alone. Out of them, 75 patients have either uncontrolled diabetes or have been administered steroids during Covid treatment. Therefore, we have decided to come up with a discharge policy to prevent infections,” the minister said.

During discharge, Covid patients will be tested for any fungus infection and will be subjected to an MRI scan, if necessary. All district hospitals have been instructed to have a dedicated post-Covid ward.

After one week of discharge, Covid-recovered persons should get themselves tested here or they can also get a tele-consultation. Every Covid-recovered person will be contacted to check for symptoms of fungus infection. If symptoms are found, they will be called to hospital for diagnosis, said Sudhakar.

Post-recovery, patients will be contacted for 7-15 days, based on their condition.

It has been found in a preliminary report that the infection is reported in small hospitals, taluk hospitals and those under home isolation in some cases.

“We will get more clarity in the final report. The committee headed by Dr Ambika R will soon submit the final report,” the minister said.

Ambika is the head of the department of microbiology at BMCRI.