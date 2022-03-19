All states can think over having Gita in school syllabus: Joshi

Welcoming the Gujarat government's decision to include Bhagavad Gita in school syllabus, Union Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated that the Gita teachers morality, ethics and responsibility towards the well-being of the society, and it has moral stories which inspire students.

"Giving suggestion to other states over this issue is not my job. But, every state government can think over it. All should welcome it," he said.

When deterioration of morality in the society is being discussed, Gita if taught to students would boost morality and patriotism, and students would have the knowledge of our history. It would make them understand the importance of contributing for the welfare of the society. If Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has welcomed it, I welcome his good sense also, Joshi said.

On Kashmir Files

Pseudo-secularists made The Kashmir Files filmmaker a 'BJP man' only after the film became popular. The government supported it as it shows the history of appeasement politics, genocide and exodus in Kashmir, and the need to learn lessons from history, he noted.

When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement about inflation, Joshi said, "He should not be considered seriously".

Regarding the amendment to the Flag Code of India 2002 allowing production of national flag using polyester, Joshi said he would discuss with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and would try to rectify it.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: