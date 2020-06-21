Almatti dam gets whopping 16 tmcft of water in five days owing to incessant rains

With the Krishna river catchment in Maharashtra experiencing incessant showers, Almatti dam (Lal Bahadur Shastri Sagar), the lifeline of north Karnataka districts, has received a staggering 16 tmcft of water in the last five days.

On Sunday alone, 5.40 tmcft of water flowed into the dam. The inflow clocked 62,520 cusecs. The water level in the dam, as on June 21, is 513.40 meters. It was 508.02 metres during the corresponding period, last year.

The full reservoir level (FRL) of Almatti dam is 519.60 metres.

The dam received its first inflow of the season quite early. More than 12,000 cusecs of water flowed into the reservoir on June 5. Last year, the dam had received the season’s first inflows on July 3.

The reservoir, however, had consistently received massive inflows for over three months, last year, owing to a prolonged monsoon and unprecedented rain in Krishna river catchment in Maharashtra.

Yellow alert for coastal dists

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers, coupled with thunder and lightning, in three coastal district for June 22 and 23.

With monsoon having weakened, north and south interior Karnataka are likely to get rain only after June 25.

On Sunday, Mangaluru recorded 3 cm of rain while Ankola, Kumta, Dharmasthala, Kundapur and Udupi received 2 cm.