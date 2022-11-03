Amid row, K'taka minister B C Nagesh maintains pitch on meditation at schools

School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh's decision to introduce dhyana or meditation for ten minutes daily at schools and pre-university colleges has triggered a row.

Academicians and the Opposition Congress slammed the minister for this move.

"I have no objection to introduce meditation in schools, but my question to minister is, what should be given priority? On one hand the education department begging parents for the funds and on the other hand it is doing gimmicks to divert the attention from real issues,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets.

I have no objection to introducing meditation in schools, but my question to @BCNagesh_bjp is what should be given priority? On one hand @BJP4Karnataka is begging parents for the funds & on the other hand it is doing gimmicks to divert the attention from real issues. pic.twitter.com/p2VK0qcayS — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 3, 2022

"From the time he took oath as education minister, Nagesh has been creating controversies by distorting textbooks, failing to recruit teachers & failing to improve infra. He seems to be confused & so he should immediately take up mediation first," Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress leader asked Nagesh to recruit teachers and provide infrastructure. "Priority should be this & not to play with the future of children," he said.

In a note, Nagesh has directed officials to take measures for the introduction of meditation in schools and PU colleges, maintaining that it would help children improve concentration.

On Thursday, Nagesh said in a tweet: “It is suggested to take necessary steps to implement meditation for 10 minutes daily for students in schools and PU colleges to increase concentration, improving health, positive thinking, stress-free learning and personality development."

Academics and writers including S G Siddaramaiah, Dr Vijayamma, Dr Kalegowda Nagawara, Hi Shi Ramachandre Gowda, Dr Srinivasa Kakkilaya, V P Niranjanaradhya, P V Bhandari and Yogananda Reddy issued a joint statement against the minister's meditation move.

“Instead of providing qualitative education to all children on the basis of equality constitutionally and in accordance to the Right to Education Act (RTE), Minister BC Nagesh is raising fresh controversies with his unilateral decisions,” the statement said. “...we demand that only scientific measures be taken in the state based on the UNICEF agenda. We wholeheartedly condemn and oppose this illegal move by the minister who is gradually turning public schools into Saraswati Shishu Mandirs,” they said.