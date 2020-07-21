Anganwadi worker dies as hospitals turn her away

A 50-year-old anganwadi worker who was suffering from breathlessness died on the way to a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, as the hospitals in the city reportedly refused to treat her.

The deceased has been identified as Akkanagamma Dayamani, a resident of Honnakiranagi village of the district.

Chatrapati, the woman's husband, said she developed breathlessness at around 2 am on Tuesday. She was taken to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), but was refused admission. Then she was taken to the ESIC hospital, where the doctors turned her away, saying there were no ventilators. Two private hospitals in the city too refused to treat Akkanagamma, he said.

"The last rites of the anganwadi worker were performed without a Covid test. Stern action should be taken against the doctors of the government hospitals who refused to admit her," said Maruthi Manpade, vice president of the Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha.