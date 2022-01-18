Announce KPSC results soon: Suresh Kumar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 18 2022, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 02:14 ist
S Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Former minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asking him to announce the results of state civil service examinations in the first few months of this year at least.

The examinations were notified by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in 2017 for 106 posts, after which preliminary examinations were held on August 24, 2020. Main examinations were held on February 2021, he said.

“Though main exams were held 11 months ago, the results are not out or according to insider information even evaluation had not started,” he said. Such attitude by KPSC was cruel to talented students who awaited a favourable result, he said.

Among the reasons for the delay in results, he said, was that KPSC did not have a full-time examination controller. The officer in charge was not keen on announcing the results according to a prominent personality in KPSC, Kumar wrote.

He accused KPSC of failing to provide officials for state administration on time. 

