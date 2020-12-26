Another company files complaint against hacker Shriki 

One more complaint has been registered against hacker Shri Krishna, 25, at the Cyber Crime police station for hacking two websites of an online gaming company. Currently, he is in the custody of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police.

A director of a gaming company, in his complaint filed on Wednesday, has stated that the data from the websites was stolen and the incident came to light recently. Balakrishna told police that he is among the five owners of the company which runs online gaming. The company has two gaming websites, at the beginning of this year, the business of the company was not doing well.

On verifying they learnt that someone had hacked the websites and stolen money from them causing loss to the company. The director got to know about the arrest of Krishna through the newspapers and approached the police.

The officers had found that it was Krishna who had hacked the websites of the company. The case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and Cheating. Basavaraj Angadi, deputy commissioner of police (Crime-2) said: "Krishna is in our custody till Monday in one of the cases registered against him. There are many cases registered against him, the investigation in the cases are under progress."

Krishna, a resident of Jayanagar, is a software engineer. He was arrested by CCB in November for sourcing drugs through Darknet using bitcoins. After hacking websites and stealing data and money he used to convert it into bitcoins. He was also demanding money from the company owners to unlock their websites. He has hacked government websites too.

He was in contact with Hemanth and Suneesh Hegde friends of former minister Rudrappa Lamani's son Darshan Lamani who have been arrested in a drug peddling case. Krishna used to source the hydro ganja and other contrabands for Suneesh and others.

A senior officer said there are cases registered against Krishna in Jayanagar, Tilak Nagar and other police stations and the investigation is being carried by them. "Once Krishna custody in our cases is going to end they may take him into custody," he added.