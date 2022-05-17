Anti-conversion ordinance becomes law in Karnataka as Governor gives nod

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday gave his assent to the anti-conversion ordinance. The notification has been issued promulgating the ordinance which means the law will now be in effect in the state "at once".
Karnataka is the 9th state to enact the anti-conversion law.
The controversial law prohibits “conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage”.
The law proposes imprisonment of 3-5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion.
Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3-10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.
People wanting to convert are required to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days after the conversion.
More to follow...
