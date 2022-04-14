Araga Jnanendra seeks seers' support to end religious conversion

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra sought the leadership of Hindu religious leaders to prevent religious conversion. "I am aware that hundreds of Hindu families in Karnataka are being converted to other religions. So, seers must give guidance in this regard."

He was speaking at Vokkaliga Community Hall inaugural ceremony organised by Vokkaliga Community Association on Thursday. He said religious conversion has become a menace in society. In order to enhance the population of their religion, people with vested interests are targetting poor Hindu families, he said. "When the state government implemented the Anti-Religious Conversion law, some people opposed it. He made it clear that the law will not prevent people from following their religious practices. But weakening one religion through conversion is not fair," he added.

