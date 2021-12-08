K'taka to issue new Covid norms for schools, colleges

As Covid-19 clusters spike, Karnataka to issue new norms for schools, colleges

With new guidelines, the officials said more stringent rules will be in place

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 08:25 ist
Reports of new clusters, including the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chikkamagaluru district have created panic among parents and students. Credit: DH File Photo

Following a spike in the Covid-19 clusters, especially in schools and colleges across the state, a separate set of guidelines will be issued in a couple of days.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh on Tuesday wrote to the principal secretary to Health and Family Welfare department, seeking a new set of guidelines for schools and colleges, especially for the residential ones.

Speaking to DH, T K Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, said, “We have received a communication from the minister and the same will be placed before the Technical Advisory Committee.” The new set of guidelines will be ready and released in two days.

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has also requested the state government for a separate set of guidelines for schools and colleges.

“In spite of following all safety protocols, students are testing positive for Covid-19 in schools and colleges. This is worrying the school and the college managements,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Association.

Reports of new clusters, including the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chikkamagaluru district have created panic among parents and students.

“Though the total number of positive cases reported among children is around 136 from Grades 1 to 10, this has created fear among students and parents,” said an official from the department of Primary and Secondary Education.

With new guidelines, the officials said more stringent rules will be in place.

