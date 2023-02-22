Assembly passes Bill to remove penalty on illegal properties in Bengaluru

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill that proposes to do away with a penalty on unauthorised or illegal properties in the Bengaluru municipal limits.

This measure is expected to benefit 6.16 lakh properties that possess 'B' Khatas.

The BJP government introduced the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Amendment) Bill ostensibly with an eye on urban voters ahead of the Assembly election. The Bill was passed without any debate in the Assembly which had sparse attendance by lawmakers.

Under Section 144 (6) of the BBMP Act, the civic body had the power to levy "double the tax payable" from buildings, vacant land or both that violate bye-laws, are unauthorised, lack occupancy or completion certificate or are constructed illegally on government.

The Bill passed in the Assembly omits the provision of levying double the tax payable by such properties.

"We had penalised 'B' Khata properties. We are withdrawing the penalty," Law Minister JC Madhuswamy told the Assembly, piloting the Bill. "With this amendment, all 'B' Khata properties will be levied tax at the rate followed by other municipalities in the state," he said.

The Bill also proposes to exempt recognised educational institutions from paying property tax. However, while explaining the Bill, Madhuswamy said something different. "We had hiked the tax for educational institutions. We're withdrawing the hike to keep it at 25 per cent as earlier," he said.

The Bill, which will benefit at least 10 lakh families in Bengaluru as estimated by one senior minister, will be tabled in the Legislative Council.

The BBMP had estimated to earn a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by converting 'B' Khatas into 'A' Khatas. This proposal did not see the light of day due to a pending case in the Supreme Court. The BJP government, in the Cabinet meeting on Monday, cleared the Bill that was proposed by the BBMP.