At 801 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka sees lowest daily tally in 6 months

Karnataka on Saturday reported 801 cases, the lowest daily number of cases reported in the past six months. On Tuesday, the state had reported 851 cases.

Continuing with the dip in daily Covid tests, the state tested 1.19 lakh samples on Saturday. Last Tuesday also the state had tested 1.18 lakh tests. It had conducted up to two lakh tests in a day just last month.

The number of active cases stands at 16,672. With 15 new deaths, the toll is now 37,487.

Six districts: Chikkaballapur, Gadag, Haveri, Ramanagar, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero new cases on Saturday.

Chikkamagalur and Dakshina Kannada districts reported four deaths each, Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru reported two deaths each, and Chamarajanagar, Dharwad and Kodagu reported one death each.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.67 per cent and case fatality rate 1.87 per cent. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 207 cases, Dakshina Kannada reported 133 cases, Belagavi 93, Udupi 86 cases and Kodagu 59.

The state administered 2,77,769 vaccine doses on Saturday, failing to meet its daily target of five lakh doses. So far, 4,74,27,330 doses have been administered in the state.