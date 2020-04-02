Attack on ASHA worker in Bengaluru reflects poor coordination within the Health Dept

The alleged attack on an ASHA worker by the members of a minority community in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening has highlighted the plight of frontline health workers across Karnataka fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. But, what is even more worrying is the lack of support from the Health and Family Welfare Department to its frontline staffers as none from the department rushed to the help of Krishnaveni, the ASHA worker who was allegedly assaulted by people while at work even though the incident was brought to the notice of the police on Wednesday evening.

While the Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu chose to just tweet about the incident after media threw light on the incident, none from the departments visited the health worker who was publicly attacked while on duty. When Krishnaveni's video was viewed and retweeted hundreds of times, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey was questioned about the attack. He nonchalantly asked questions about the attack to be directed to Sriramulu since he had tweeted the video.

When asked further Pandey said, "Let me check, if it is true, we will lodge a case and take strict action against culprits." On the other hand, Health department Director Dr Omprakash Patil said he was not even aware of the incident. "I was busy in other things. I am yet to collect details about the incident. I don't know her name or which area she worked in," he said.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayana who visited the ASHA worker at her home and expressed support on behalf of the government said, "Health workers went for surveillance work in Sadiq Nagar. During that time the mosque authorities made an announcement instigating the residents of Sadiq Nagar to surround those health workers. They were physically manhandled by the mob on the instructions of mosque authorities. The ASHA workers were only carrying out surveillance in the area since a domestic maid in the locality had tested positive for COVID-19. These types of incidents would only demoralise the health workers who have been working hard to fight the COVID-19 and yet no case has been registered until now. I have directed the police to immediately register a case and arrest the people responsible for instigation and those who have manhandled the health workers. They should be taught a lesson."

Health Minister Sriramulu tweeted, "Caste, creed and religion are not important here. Your personal interest is not important. The health of Indians and Kannadigas is important. In Sadiq Palya, in Bengaluru, some miscreants attacked a nurse. This is a heinous act. We will take legal action against them."

Another message posted by the minister read, "Doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, who come to your doorstep and are working day and night in this time of distress, are equal to God. Treat them with respect. If they are assaulted, we will not sit idly. Beware!"