B S Yediyurappa meets Karnataka Governor, vows to bring BJP back to power in 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday made an unscheduled visit to Raj Bhavan and met Vajubhai R Vala, after which he said he would work towards bringing the BJP back to power with 130 seats in the next election.

“Two years from now, the BJP should return to power with 130+ seats. That’s the challenge in front of me and I will start working on this from now, I assure party workers and citizens,” Yediyurappa told reporters outside Raj Bhavan, referring to the 2023 assembly polls.

Yediyurappa said his visit to Raj Bhavan was to enquire about Vala’s health. “He underwent laser surgery on one eye. He’s going to get another eye operation. I came to enquire about this health. The question of discussing politics with the Governor doesn’t arise,” he said.

“We discussed various issues and the Governor also listened calmly. We discussed development matters and I told him about the work we’re doing. He also gave some suggestions. We need to make an honest effort in the next two years,” he said, adding that he would resume his fortnightly visits to districts next week.

Yediyurappa’s meeting with Vala came at a time when speculation is still alive on his replacement, with some BJP leaders having complained against the goings-on in the administration. There is also talk of a Cabinet reshuffle. Yediyurappa did not comment when asked about the speculation on leadership change.

He also chose not to comment on BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi’s visit to New Delhi and his claim that some within the party had conspired against him. Ramesh had to resign as the water resources minister in March following a sex scandal.

“As you know, I’ve not been reacting to anything,” he said. “I’ve been silently watching everything.”