Bagalkot witnesses spurt in infections, 7 new cases take tally to 21

There is no let up in Covid-19 cases in Bagalkot district. Bagalkot town saw two, including a woman, while Mudhol reported five confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. The district has now 21 cases, including a death (of 75-year-old man).

A 65-year-old man, the primary contact of Patient 186, and his brother’s wife, aged 48, contracted the virus. Both the infected, residents of Bagalkot town, have been admitted to Covid-19 ward in the district hospital.

In Mudhol, Patient-263 transmitted virus to five of his contacts, including a watchman of ATM kiosk and another man who had helped him draw money, the Health department sources said.

So far, a total of 222 throat swab samples from the district have returned negative. The results of further 190 samples are awaited, said Deputy Commissioner Capt Dr Rajendra.

Meanwhile, the Ranganwadi area in Gadag town on Saturday saw its third confirmed case of Covid-19. A 42-year-old man, contact of the 59-year-old woman (Patient 304), tested positive for the virus.

Patient 304, a small-time cloth vendor who was into a door-to-door sales, was the contact of the first Covid-19 case in the town (P 166), a 80-year-old woman who died of heart attack at the district hospital on April 8.

Dharwad district recorded its seventh Covid-19 positive case on Saturday. A 63-year-old man (P-363), a secondary contact of P-236, has turned positive. He is a resident of Karaadi Oni in old Hubballi and a graveyard guard by profession. He was shifted to the isolation ward at KIMS, Hubballi, on Friday night.

Sources said that he was housed at government quarantine facility since April 14, after medical reports P-236, of Mulla Oni in Old Hubballi turned positive. While the P-363 says that he had no direct contact with P-236, the both are said to have met at Thoravi Hakkala Khabrastan during a funeral on March 27.

In Kalaburagi district, two people, including a 16-year-old boy, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Total count of the positive patients touched 22 in the district.

According to a source, the boy worked at an egg distribution centre owned by a Shahbad-based family, in which two of its members - a woman and her daughter-in-law tested positive a few days back. Throat swab sample of a 34-year-old man from Kalaburagi also returned positive for virus.