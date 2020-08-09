Bannerghatta Biological Park safe for public, say authorities

Bannerghatta Biological Park now safe for public

  • Aug 09 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 15:55 ist
However, only 4,400 visitors would be allowed in a day. There would be a contactless online ticketing system. Credit: DH Photo

The Bannerghatta Biological Park here is safe for the public to visit, authorities of the park has said. They said the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services has issued a Covid-19-compliance certificate making the park safe.

"This is to inform that a team from Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru, conducted an evaluation of Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) recently on Covid-19 preparedness and issued a certificate of Covid-19 compliance," the park said in a statement.

However, the statement said, only 4,400 visitors would be allowed in a day. There would be a contactless online ticketing system.

All visitors to the park would be screened at the entry point for temperature using a hand-held thermal scanner, the statement said adding that hand-sanitisers and hand-washing facility were in place at the entrance and appropriate places. 

