Bars can serve liquor from Sept 1 with 50% capacity: Karnataka Govt

Bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants in Karnataka will be allowed to serve liquor from Sept 1 with 50% of their seating capacity, said Excise Minister H Nagesh, a day after the Centre released its Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

“They can fill only half their capacity. They have to maintain social distance and take other standard precautionary measures for Covid-19,” he said, adding that a detailed set of guidelines would be issued on Monday.

After a complete shutdown of liquor sales in March following the first lockdown, the state government had allowed sale of liquor in May through MRP outlets. This was followed by permission for clubs, bars and restaurants to clear their stock, while later that month, pubs with RVB (Retail Vend of Beer) were also allowed to clear their stock.

With restricted sales, the state has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 1,435 crore till date, Nagesh said.

“The losses would have crossed over Rs 3,000 crore if not for the state’s decision to allow takeaway of liquor,” said the minister. The state government’s excise revenue target for the financial year 2020-21 is Rs 22,700 crore, as per the budget announcement this year.

Lokesh, President, Wine Merchants Association, Bengaluru district, said even with the government permitting takeaway, there has been only a marginal improvement in sales.