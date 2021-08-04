Basavaraj Bommai at helm: Full list of Karnataka Cabinet ministers

As many as 29 legislators of Karnataka on Wednesday took oath as Cabinet Ministers of the state in the newly-appointed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Council of Ministers.
Senior leaders K S Eshwarappa, Govind Karjol were among those who took oath under a new pack of ministers inducted after the departure of the B S Yediyurappa.
Here is a full list of the new Council of Ministers of Karnataka:
Govind Karjol
KS Eshwarappa
R Ashoka
CN Ashwath Narayan
B Sriramulu
V Somanna
JC Madhuswamy
CC Patil
Prabhu Chauhan
Anand Singh
K Gopalaiah
BA Basavaraja (Byrathi)
ST Somashekhar
BC Patil
K Sudhakar
KC Narayana Gowda
Shivaram Hebbar
Umesh V Katti
S Angara
Murugesh Nirani
MTB Nagaraj
Kota Srinivas Poojary
Shashikala Jolle
V Sunil Kumar
Halappa Achar
Araga Jnanendra
Shankar Patil Munenakoppa
BC Nagesh
Munirathna
