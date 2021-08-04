Bommai at helm: List of Karnataka Cabinet ministers

Basavaraj Bommai at helm: Full list of Karnataka Cabinet ministers

Senior leaders K S Eshwarappa, Govind Karjol were among those who took oath under a new pack of ministers

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 04 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 15:19 ist
Vidhan Soudha. Credit: DH Photo

As many as 29 legislators of Karnataka on Wednesday took oath as Cabinet Ministers of the state in the newly-appointed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Council of Ministers.

Senior leaders K S Eshwarappa, Govind Karjol were among those who took oath under a new pack of ministers inducted after the departure of the B S Yediyurappa.

Follow live updates on Karnataka's Cabinet Expansion

Here is a full list of the new Council of Ministers of Karnataka: 

Govind Karjol

KS Eshwarappa

R Ashoka

CN Ashwath Narayan

B Sriramulu

V Somanna

JC Madhuswamy

CC Patil

Prabhu Chauhan

Anand Singh

K Gopalaiah

BA Basavaraja (Byrathi)

ST Somashekhar

BC Patil

K Sudhakar

KC Narayana Gowda

Shivaram Hebbar

Umesh V Katti

S Angara

Murugesh Nirani

MTB Nagaraj

Kota Srinivas Poojary

Shashikala Jolle

V Sunil Kumar

Halappa Achar

Araga Jnanendra

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa

BC Nagesh

Munirathna

