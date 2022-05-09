Basavaraj Bommai to visit Delhi today

Basavaraj Bommai to visit Delhi on May 10

Bommai is also expected to discuss with the BJP central leadership the expansion or reshuffle of this Cabinet during his visit to the national capital

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 09 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 03:37 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to visit Delhi on Tuesday, and he has kept his return journey open. 

According to his travel programme, Bommai is scheduled to meet various union ministers.

Later, he will interact with ambassadors of various countries to promote 'Invest Karnataka 2022,' the global investors' meet scheduled to be held in November this year. 

Bommai is also expected to discuss with the BJP central leadership the expansion or reshuffle of this Cabinet during his visit to the national capital. 

