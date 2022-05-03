Basavaraj Horatti meets Amit Shah, says he’ll join BJP

Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti, one of Karnataka’s senior-most lawmakers, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday as a precursor to joining the BJP.

“I will resign as the Legislative Council chairperson and then fix a date to join the BJP,” Horatti, a Janata Dal (Secular) MLC, told reporters.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office issued a statement saying Horatti had joined the BJP in Shah’s presence. The statement was later withdrawn.

Last month, Horatti had announced his decision to contest the upcoming Karnataka West Teachers' Constituency election on a BJP ticket. He reiterated this after meeting Shah.

“Shah invited me to join the BJP and said my entry will be a good development for the party,” Horatti said.

The senior leader said he will have to check with his office on when he can step down. “There’s no deputy chairperson for the Council. So, there’s a technical problem,” he said.

Horatti declined to comment on opposition from BJP’s Mohan Limbikai, who is aspiring for the party’s ticket from the Karnataka West Teachers' Constituency

Horatti’s exit will be a setback to the HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S), a party with which he has had an association for many years.

Horatti, 76, was the Lingayat face of the JD(S).

It was in 1980 that Horatti entered the Karnataka Legislative Council for the first time as an Independent. Later, he identified himself with the JD(S).

