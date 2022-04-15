BBMP to get back custody of 12 high density corridors

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is likely to get back the custody of twelve high-density corridors including Ballari road, Old Madras road, Mysuru Road, among others.

The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) — which was entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking initial improvements on these roads — has found that the civic body continued to invest on roads that were handed over to them two years ago. The agency has also stated that it was not keen on taking up the project as only 22.48-km of the 191-km stretch needed repair.

Citing that 12 corridors carry 80% of the city’s traffic, the state government had directed the KRDCL to upgrade and maintain 12 major roads with the belief that it would do a better job than the BBMP. The proposal to develop these roads did not, however, take off as the selection of a few already-developed roads for re-development had snowballed into a major controversy, prompting officials to float tenders for the second time last week.

The total kilometres requiring initial improvements were brought down from 191-km to 71-km in the second tender after dropping roads that are in good shape and once that is given to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for building the Metro line. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had instructed the KRDCL to take up initial improvement works while the BBMP was directed to maintain these roads.

During the inspection of high-density corridors, the KRDCL officials however found that only 22.48 km of road was in bad shape. Officials also noticed that the BBMP had continued to invest in developing roads such as Ballari road, and Old Madras road that was handed over to the KRDCL. Besides, the BMRCL had sought custody of 22.88-km of road, including a portion of Magadi road for undertaking preparatory works for the Metro construction.

Of the 71 km, KRDCL found that only 22.48-km of road needs repair. “We are of the opinion that taking up initial improvements in small parts on 12 roads will not make an impact on the overall status of high-density corridors,” a KRDCL official said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: