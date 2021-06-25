Be loyal to Congress, not individuals: D K Shivakumar to 'migrants'

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Friday said leaders from other parties were welcome to join the Congress, but the new entrants should not indulge in groupism.

He was addressing the newly-elected members of the Belur Town Municipal Council and those from other parties who were inducted by him.

“Anyone who wants to join the party by believing in our ideology is welcome, but they shouldn’t come here and indulge in groupism. I don’t want such people,” he said. “We don’t want individuals to be worshipped. The only following should be of the Congress.”

This was perceived as a politically-loaded statement directed at Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, who joined the Congress from the JD(S) in 2018. Khan has been projecting Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister much to Shivakumar’s dismay. In fact, even Siddaramaiah joined the Congress from the JD(S) in 2006.

Shivakumar also claimed that many BJP leaders were in touch with him. “All BJP MLAs and ministers are convinced that their party will not return to power,” he said. “That being the case, we should make use of the situation and try to come to power,” he added