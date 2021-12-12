Belagavi-Delhi flight 4 times a week from Dec 20

Belagavi Airport in a tweet informed that Spicejet will provide air connectivity to Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Belagavi,
SpiceJet will operate the Belagavi-Delhi flight four times a week, starting December 20.

The Gurugram-based airline used to provide air service between the cities thrice a week. 

The low-cost airline launched air service on the Belagavi-Delhi route on August 13, 2021 by Boeing 737-700 aircraft. The service on the route has been patronised by the passengers with flight arriving and departing with near-full capacity.

Presently as per the schedule flight departs from Delhi at 6.35 am and arrives in Belagavi at 9.30 am. The flight leaves Belagavi at 10 am and reaches Delhi at 12.30 pm on the select days.

