Belagavi set for stormy session

The winter session of the Karnataka Legislature will get under way in Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha from Monday after a gap of three years.

The session will likely be a turbulent affair as the Basavaraj Bommai government is planning to introduce more stringent provisions to the Anti-Conversion Act, an issue that has already triggered protests from minority groups.

Opposition parties are looking to corner the government over allegations in the Bitcoin scam, contractors’ complaints to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about demand for kickbacks and the delay in paying compensation to flood victims.

Protests are also likely during the session after the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha threatened to lay siege to the Suvarna Soudha seeking withdrawal of the controversial farm laws after the Centre repealed them.

A padayatra will also be taken out by these organisations demanding compensation for farmers affected by floods.

While an Anti-Conversion Act is already in place in the state, stringent provisions are likely to be introduced when the government tables a Bill in the legislature.

Though the Bill was not taken up during the last Cabinet meeting, sources say that it could either be cleared during the Cabinet meeting at Suvarna Soudha or introduced as a private members’ Bill in either the Legislative Assembly or the Council.

Despite opposition from Christian groups against tabling the Bill, BJP leaders have announced that it will be introduced during the session.

Bitcoin case

The controversial Bitcoin case, involving hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, is also expected to come up for discussion during the session.

Opposition parties have levelled serious allegations against the ruling dispensation and police officials in connection with the case, accusing them of benefiting from the criminal proceeds of the hacker.

The complaint by Karnataka State Contractors’ Association to the PMO has also put the state government in a spot, and the matter will echo in both the houses of the legislature.

