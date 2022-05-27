Below-'aam' yield pushes up mango prices in Karnataka

A drastic drop in yield has driven up mango prices in the state this year.

Karnataka usually sees a normal annual yield of 12-14 lakh tonnes, but this year, the state will produce just six to eight lakh tonnes, officials say.

Prices of almost all varieties of mangoes have gone up, according to the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation. “Last year, we got a good yield and hence the prices were low. For example, the Badami variety was available at Rs 50-Rs 60 per kg during the season. This year, it is being sold for up to Rs 150,” said K V Nagaraju, corporation chairman.

Mango growers in Karnataka could manage only 30-40% of the regular yield. Unseasonal and copious rains have disrupted the cycle this year, and a delay in flowering has delayed the arrival of the fruit in the market.

"April-July is the season of mangoes. But this year, only mangoes from Ramanagara and a few other places have arrived in Bengaluru. Produce from Kolar and other districts is yet to hit the market,” another official said.

Prices tend to be low when the supply is staggered. But this season, since the supplies are hitting the market at one go, the prices are higher, he explained.

Officials expect the prices to come down towards the end of the season, that is, in about a month.