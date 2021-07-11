Bengaluru-bound passengers marvel at breathtaking views aboard Karnataka's first vistadome train

"I consider myself as very, very lucky to have got a seat in the Vistadome coach," gushed LIC officer Shaila Nayak echoing the views of many passengers travelling in the inaugural run of Mangaluru-Yeshwantpur train's Vistadome coaches on Sunday.

A majority of passengers such as Roopa from Kundapur, who was travelling with her two children; Lokesh from Chikmagalur; Nitin Bharadwaj and Priti Bharadwaj from Bengaluru; Hemant from Mangaluru had planned their travel to Bengaluru in these Vistadome coaches. Another passenger, Musaib Khan, was travelling from Mangaluru to Bengaluru and back with the sole aim of making a travel documentary for his train journey.

Many passengers thanked the railways, declaring that the Vistadome coaches were a boon for Mangaloreans starved of entertainment. South Western Railways Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Manjunath A Kanamadi said monsoons were the best time to travel in Vistadome coaches and urged people not to lose the golden opportunity.

Lokesh from Chikamagalur felt that tickets for the Vistadome coaches were fairly priced. There are many facilities and the 360 degree view of greenery is priceless, he declared.

However, many passengers were apprehesive of leaving their suitcases behind at the luggage racks, located outside the passenger area at the end of coach. Some travellers felt that a small rack should have been provided near the seats to keep small handbags.

Explaining why this was done, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Trilok Kothari of Palakkad Division, Southern Railways, said that a separate luggage rack was to ensure that luggage did not obstruct the view. "I urge public to travel in Vistadome coaches, because such an experience is not available on any trains," the DRM stressed.

Earlier in the day, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel flagged off the inaugural run of the Vistadome coach services and thanked Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway officials for introducing the coaches for the first time in the Southern Zone (comprising of Southern, South Western, South Central and Konkan Railways). He said the Vistadome coaches are an excellent opportunity for locals to explore their own enchanting backyard.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Premanand Shetty, Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, Corporators Sudheer Kannur, Shobha among others were also present.

The train will reach Hassan at 4.20 pm and Yeshwantapur at 8.05 pm.