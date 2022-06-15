Bengaluru-Chennai expressway: Minister cracks whip

Public Works Minister C C Patil on Wednesday directed the NHAI and the Revenue officials to sort out land acquisition issues pertaining to the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway project.
At a review meeting, Patil told officials that the project should not get delayed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari have accorded special priority to it. The project has been taken up under the flagship Gati Shakti scheme.
At the meeting, MLC Y A Narayanaswamy charged that the toll on Tumakuru Road (Jas) is being collected illegally as the contract is over. Patil called it 'a serious matter' and asked the NHAI officials to look into this. "Our government won't tolerate toll personnel behaving improperly with citizens. Rules specify that no toll can be collected if a vehicle has to wait beyond a fixed time. But, this isn't being followed," he said.
