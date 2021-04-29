Bengaluru MP appeals to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for 1000-bed hospital in Karnataka

MP appeals to Rajnath Singh for 1000-bed hosp in K'taka

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan. Credit: Facebook/PCMohanMP

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking his help to set up hospitals in Karnataka similar to the 1000-bed hospital set up in New Delhi.

"As you are aware, Karnataka has been experiencing the third-highest number of Covid cases with Bengaluru city alone touching as many as 20,000 cases on a daily basis...Ever since the second wave hit the country and different mutant strains attacked us, there has been severe stress on the public and private healthcare system," he wrote.

Noting that the Army started 1000-bed hospitals in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, he appealed to the defence minister to set up a similar facility in Karnataka as well.

"Bengaluru has many defence establishments, including the Command Hospital run by the IAF and other medical formations. I request your kind self that armed forces units may hereby (be) instructed to set up Covid Care Centres, medical care centres and also to reserve a portion of total beds to the general public," the MP said, also requesting the armed forces to help in delivering medical logistics.

