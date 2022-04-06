Bengaluru murder: Jnanendra blames Urdu, makes u-turn later

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday claimed that a boy was stabbed to death in Bengaluru last night because he couldn’t speak Urdu, only to make a u-turn later.

Jnanendra was talking about the murder case reported under the JJ Nagar police limits in which one Chandra was allegedly stabbed by one Shahid.

“The killing of Chandru…I’ve obtained information. He was asked to speak in Urdu. He said he can’t speak Urdu and that he knows only Kannada. After his said this, he was stabbed repeatedly, inhumanly,” Jnanendra said, adding that Chandru was Dalit.

“A few persons have been arrested by our police and further investigation is on,” he said.

Soon, Jnanendra said he was wrong. “A detailed report has come. Two vehicles collided and there was an argument. Chandru was stabbed in the thigh and he succumbed to the injury. The thing about language, it’s not that. What I said before was based on some sources and it’s wrong,” he said.

On Tuesday night, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said Chandru was a Christian.

“Simon Raj and Chandru [22 years, r/o Cottonpete, Christian by community] had gone to an eatery on Mysore Road. While returning on their bike, they collided with another bike, being ridden by one Shahid,” Pant said.

“It led to a quarrel, which was joined by others. During the fight, Shahid stabbed Chandru on his right thigh and assailants fled from the spot. Chandru was shifted to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed to injury. All the 3 accused persons are arrested,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed Jnanendra for the hasty statement.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that Jnanendra made such premature statements on other cases in the past. “Is he fit to be a home minister?” the Congress leader asked.

