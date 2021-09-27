Bengaluru tourism summit in Feb to boost investment

An investors summit will be held in February 2022 to attract investments to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in the pandemic-hit tourism sector, Tourism Minister Anand Singh said on Monday.

Briefing reporters on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Singh said that the government was planning several initiatives to revive the sector, which was badly affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. A kite festival will be held in Bengaluru between February 24 and 26, at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, he said.

The government is also mulling a single-window clearance system to allow films to be shot at restricted locations across the state. The government, he said, was aware of curbs in various tourist destinations.

“The single-window will provide the required clearances from Archaeology, Forest and Tourism departments. This will help both the tourism sector and film industry,” the minister said.

Disruption faced by the sector in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in losses to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore. Tourism’s share in state GDP was 14.8%, which has dipped, Singh said.

