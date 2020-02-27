Bernie Sanders compelling us to play role in US Presidential elections: BJP leader B L Santhosh

BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh on Thursday said that Bernie Sanders' criticism of US President Donald Trump for ignoring to highlight the "anti-Muslim" mob clashes during his India visit was "compelling us to play a role in Presidential election."

B L Santhosh said this in response to Sanders' tweet where he had shared Washington's Post article in violence in Delhi. "Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights," he tweeted quoting the article.

Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights.https://t.co/tUX713Bz9Y — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2020

Santhosh replied: "How much ever neutral we wish to be, you compel us to play a role in the Presidential election...Sorry to say so...but you are compelling us," the general secretary had said.







He deleted his response on Twitter but several users on the platform shared screenshots of his tweet.

The National General Secretary of India’s ruling party ended up deleting his tweet threatening to intervene in the US election against Bernie Sanders, but thank God for screenshots! pic.twitter.com/nDDnl9De74 — Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) February 27, 2020

The US Presidential Election is scheduled to be held in November 2020.

Responding to Sanders' tweet, Tarek Fatah told Sanders that he tweeted this "biased anti-India claptrap" because he is a "pawn in the hands of your Pakistani Campaign Manager Faiz and hired members of the 'Pakistani' caucus in Congress."