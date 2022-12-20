Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly to divert farmlands within 7 days

Pushing a major reform, the BJP government on Tuesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly allowing the diversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes within seven days.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka tabled the Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill. The government has proposed to amend Sections 95 and 96 of the original Act.

Under the proposed law, the conversion will happen based on an affidavit submitted by the landowner.

Conversion of land, known commonly as DC conversion as it is done by the deputy commissioners, is seen as a corrupt and cumbersome process. Ashoka has argued that the reform would free up the land market in Karnataka.

According to the proposed amendment, a deputy commissioner will have to approve land-use conversion within seven days from the date of receipt of the application. If approval is not given, then it is deemed granted within 15 days of the application.

Landowners are required to submit an affidavit that is in accordance with the master plan of the area where the property is located. “In case the masterplan has not been published or the land is falling outside the local planning area, then the concerned authorities shall furnish their opinion within 15 days,” the Bill states.

The Bill specifies that mere conversion would not lead to an increase in the guidance value “unless the land is put to actual non-agricultural use”.

The government, through the Bill, has proposed a steep hike in penalties for unauthorised diversion of farmlands from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 lakh. A further penalty of Rs 2,500 (up from Rs 25) per day will be levied each day during which such contravention continues, according to the Bill.

According to Bill’s statement of objects and reasons, this reform was a Budget promise made in 2021-22 “to simplify the land conversion process for non-agricultural purpose”.