BJP accuses K'taka govt of banning bangles for workers

BJP accuses Karnataka govt of banning bangles for mid-day meal workers

Noorul Hassan Hombal
Noorul Hassan Hombal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 16 2023, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 06:26 ist
Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

The BJP and Congress have locked horns over the ban on anganwadi and mid-day meal workers wearing bangles.

The issue gained traction on social media sites after BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, on Saturday, accused the government of trying to tamper with Hindu culture. 

“Congress party always believed in pampering a community. When BJP banned wearing burqa in schools and colleges, the Congress painted it as violation of the freedom of individual rights. Why is the government banning wearing bangles now?” he tweeted.

After Kateel’s tweet, a section of the media reported the ire of several groups over the guidelines for midday meal cooks, attributed to the government.

Also Read | Issues with outdated phones hit data entry by anganwadi workers

The false reports caused significant public debate and criticism, which forced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to issue a clarification on Sunday.

The chief minister clarified that the union government had issued fresh guidelines under the PM POSHAN scheme, which directed women staff not to wear bangles while cooking and the state was merely complying with it. 

He said it was falsely reported that the education department was issuing guidelines regarding dress code for anganwadi cooking staff and asking women not to wear bangles.

“The fact is - the central government has issued guidelines for the PM POSHAN scheme, where they have given a dress code and has directed women staff not to wear bangles while cooking,” he said.

On July 10, the state government, based on the union government’s guidelines, issued an order to implement the guidelines.

Accordingly, women staff members involved in cooking are advised to avoid wearing loose items that may fall into the food and refrain from touching or scratching their face, head or hair.

Additionally, they are instructed not to wear nail polish, artificial nails, watches, rings, jewellery or bangles while cooking, serving and distributing as these items may pose a risk of contaminating the food.

Karnataka
BJP
Congress
Anganwadi

