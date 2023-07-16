BJP accuses Karnataka govt of banning bangles for mid-day meal workers

The BJP and Congress have locked horns over the ban on anganwadi and mid-day meal workers wearing bangles.

The issue gained traction on social media sites after BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, on Saturday, accused the government of trying to tamper with Hindu culture.

“Congress party always believed in pampering a community. When BJP banned wearing burqa in schools and colleges, the Congress painted it as violation of the freedom of individual rights. Why is the government banning wearing bangles now?” he tweeted.

ಶಾಲೆಯ ತರಗತಿ ಕೋಣೆಯೊಳಗೆ ಬುರ್ಖಾ ಧರಿಸಬಾರದು ಎಂಬ ಆದೇಶದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರಕ್ತ ಕಣ್ಣಿರು ಸುರಿಸಿದ್ದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌, ಈಗ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳ ವಿಷಯದಲ್ಲಿ ದಮನಕಾರಿ ನೀತಿ ಅನುಸರಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಕೈಗೆ ಬಳೆ ಧರಿಸಬೇಕೇ, ಬೇಡವೇ ಎಂಬುದು ಅವರವರ ಆಯ್ಕೆ. ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂಗು ತೂರಿಸದೇ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳ ವಿಷಯದಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಸೌಜನ್ಯದಿಂದ ವರ್ತಿಸುವಂತೆ ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. 2/2 — Nalinkumar Kateel (@nalinkateel) July 15, 2023

After Kateel’s tweet, a section of the media reported the ire of several groups over the guidelines for midday meal cooks, attributed to the government.

The false reports caused significant public debate and criticism, which forced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to issue a clarification on Sunday.

The chief minister clarified that the union government had issued fresh guidelines under the PM POSHAN scheme, which directed women staff not to wear bangles while cooking and the state was merely complying with it.

He said it was falsely reported that the education department was issuing guidelines regarding dress code for anganwadi cooking staff and asking women not to wear bangles.

“The fact is - the central government has issued guidelines for the PM POSHAN scheme, where they have given a dress code and has directed women staff not to wear bangles while cooking,” he said.

On July 10, the state government, based on the union government’s guidelines, issued an order to implement the guidelines.

Accordingly, women staff members involved in cooking are advised to avoid wearing loose items that may fall into the food and refrain from touching or scratching their face, head or hair.

Additionally, they are instructed not to wear nail polish, artificial nails, watches, rings, jewellery or bangles while cooking, serving and distributing as these items may pose a risk of contaminating the food.